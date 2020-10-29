Having enjoyed his time at the Dolphins‚ all-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya is ready for a new start at the Titans.

The 24-year-old former South Africa Under-19 captain owes it to himself to make the best of his stint at the Titans.

There’s not a lot wrong that he did in Durban‚ but having played the bulk of his junior representative cricket there‚ it could be a case of familiar surroundings being stale.

But a new start has proven to be good for most cricketers‚ something Makhanya also wants to do even though the Titans are laden with depth.

“I feel like I’m starting a new book and new chapter. It is nice to be exposed to this environment and having always looked from the outside in‚ the Titans have always been an environment that drives excellence‚” Makhanya said.

“The Titans have always been the benchmark for cricket in South Africa‚ so it means a lot for me to represent the team.”

The 2019/20 season wasn’t the most successful for the Titans‚ but the one with most change for them.

Mandla Mashimbyi was always a deserving head coaching candidate‚ but when Mark Boucher vacated‚ he stepped in while the team found itself under his guidance.

Changes have been aplenty at the SuperSport Park-based franchise‚ but the trophy hunting goal hasn’t changed for Mashimbyi.

“It’s the time for the guys to write their new story and their new chapter. We’ve turned the page we’re starting from a blank slate now. We’ve asked ourselves as to how do we want to read the story in the future and that’s what the guys are focussing on‚” Mashimbyi said.

“The big want is to win and that is to win all trophies that are on offer. The boys are aware of that but what’s important for us is what the boys are going to do to get there. That’s going to be our focus and we’ll look after the process that’ll get us there.”