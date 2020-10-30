Former International Cricket Council and Cricket South Africa chief executive officer Haroon Lorgat is back at CSA‚ albeit in a temporary capacity on the nine-member interim board that was appointed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday.

The nine-member board will be chaired by retired Justice Zak Yacoob. The other members are Omphile Ramela‚ Judith February‚ Professor Andre Odendaal‚ Dr Stavros Nicolaou‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Andile Mbatha and Caroline Mampuru.