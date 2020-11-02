WATCH | Say what?! AB de Villiers just dropped a song with the Ndlovu Youth Choir & Karen Zoid

Not content with owning the cricket world, Proteas star AB de Villiers is determined to hit the local music charts for a six.

The star recently released a new song along with singer-songwriter Karen Zoid and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The song, titled The Flame, is aimed at celebrating the human spirit and bringing about unity during a difficult 2020.

The video, which was shared on YouTube, features strongly on the video-sharing platform, with more than 450,000 views and 18,000 thumbs up so far.

The music video for the song was filmed in Cape Town, Limpopo and Dubai. The song is available on all streaming sites.

