World Cup-winning captain Morgan to lead the England limited overs touring team against SA

Cricket World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will again lead the England limited overs team when the visitors tour SA later this month.

The T20 squad is particularly strong with Indian Premier League participants Jofra Archer‚ Jonny Bairstow‚ Ben Stokes‚ Jos Buttler and Sam Curran also part of the squad.

Chris Jordan‚ the in-form Dawid Malan‚ Jason Roy and Moeen Ali form part of a very strong 15-man T20 squad.

Archer and Curran won’t be part of the 15-man ODI squad‚ but the bulk of the T20 squad also forms the spine of the 50-over group.

Test captain Joe Root‚ who has been deemed surplus to T20 requirements‚ remains a key 50-over player at No 3 while Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone also feature in the ODI group.

The squads will be leaving the United Kingdom on November 16 for three ODI and three T20 series against the South Africans.

All the matches will take place behind closed doors at Newlands‚ which will host two ODIs (December 4 and 9) and two T20’s (November 27 and December 1).

Boland Park in Paarl will host a T20 on November 29 and an ODI on December 6.

England Men’s IT20 Squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain)‚ Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)‚ Jofra Archer (Sussex)‚ Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)‚ Sam Billings (Kent)‚ Jos Buttler (Lancashire)‚ Sam Curran (Surrey)‚ Tom Curran (Surrey)‚ Chris Jordan (Sussex)‚ Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)‚ Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)‚ Jason Roy (Surrey)‚ Ben Stokes (Durham)‚ Reece Topley (Surrey)‚ Mark Wood (Durham).

England Men’s ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain)‚ Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)‚ Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)‚ Sam Billings (Kent)‚ Jos Buttler (Lancashire)‚ Tom Curran (Surrey)‚ Lewis Gregory (Somerset)‚ Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)‚ Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)‚ Joe Root (Yorkshire)‚ Jason Roy (Surrey)‚ Olly Stone (Warwickshire)‚ Reece Topley (Surrey)‚ Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)‚ Mark Wood (Durham).