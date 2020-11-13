Sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa’s ultimatum to Cricket SA’s defiant members' council is crystal clear: either they revisit their decision to remove the interim board or face the full might of Section 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act.

Mthethwa’s instruction letter comes after CSA’s members council refused to appoint the interim board‚ citing a breakdown of trust between the bodies. The nine-person interim board chaired by retired justice Zak Yacoob was appointed by Mthethwa on October 30‚ but in two weeks has reached a deadlock with the members' council to whom they report.

In the letter‚ Mthethwa warned the members’ council not to push him towards a decision that could detrimentally impact the game‚ and that his intervention would be justified.

“I implored him [Rihan Richards‚ acting president of the members' council] and the council to revisit this decision immediately‚ and to afford the necessary recognition to the interim board‚ failing which I will exercise my powers under the Act and issue a directive in that regard‚” Mthethwa said.

“In the event he fails to comply with my directive‚ I will not hesitate to impose the sanctions available to me in terms of the Act.