Cricket SA (CSA) interim board chairperson and retired judge Zak Yacoob has confirmed the temporary leadership will report to the members council, but will not be dictated to.

The 72-year-old retired Constitutional Court judge told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that they will work with the members council‚ made up of the 14 CSA provincial affiliates’ presidents and the organisation’s highest decision-making body.

“The interim board will now take charge of the operations and carry out its mandate while the members council‚ as the shareholders‚ will play the oversight role‚” said Yacoob.

“The interim board will be open to ideas, but we will not be told by the members council or anyone what to do and what not to do.

“We will consult the members council and relevant stakeholders from time to time on certain aspects, but we will not be seeking permission or approval from them each time [when we have to execute certain things at CSA].

“We will also keep the sports ministry and the portfolio committee updated on developments wherever necessary‚” said Yacoob.

Northern Cape Cricket boss Rihan Richards‚ who is acting as CSA president‚ stressed the appointment of the interim board comes “with the clear understanding of roles and responsibilities [between the interim board and the members council] for the immediate future of CSA”.

Richards said the collaboration will go a long way in steering the organisation out of rough seas.

“In the spirit of the CSA vision‚ the members council considers the engagements with the interim board on the way forward‚ a leap in the right direction, and anticipates cricket to be the winner as a result.”

The other members of the nine-member interim board are Haroon Lorgat‚ Omphile Ramela‚ Judith February‚ Prof Andre Odendaal‚ Dr Stavros Nicolaou‚ Xolani Vonya‚ Andile Mbatha and Caroline Mampuru. It was appointed and announced by sports‚ arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.