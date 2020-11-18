'What a great achievement' — 7 reactions to Lungi Ngidi joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sport
Ngidi is the first cricketer to sign to the US mogul's sports management company
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi after he became the first cricketer to sign to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.
The 24-year-old, who made headlines earlier this year for his Black Live Matter stance, joined countrymen Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe. The two signed deals with the sports management company after their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019.
The sports management division made the big announcement on Monday in a short video featuring the three South African sports stars.
“I’m really excited to join the family. It’s a dream come true for me and I heard a bit of doubt between you guys on me being the favourite. So I’m just going to let you know that I’m the first and only cricketer to sign with Roc Nation,” said Ngidi.
🇿🇦 @SiyaKolisi_Bear & @Cheslin_Kolbe11 watch out, there’s a new man in town… @NgidiLungi 👀 pic.twitter.com/W2C80tDd50— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) November 17, 2020
First cricketer to join the #RocFam. The face of South Africa’s fast bowling attack. Welcome to the family @NgidiLungi! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/ggzu7CoFJE— Roc Nation Sports (@RocNationSports) November 17, 2020
Proud to be the first cricketer to join the family 🏏🙌🏾 Excited for this new chapter @rocnationsports 🇿🇦 #RocFam pic.twitter.com/cc3i0JR7mR— Lungi Ngidi (@NgidiLungi) November 17, 2020
Some of the names on Roc Nation's client list include NBA player Kyrie Irving, world champion boxer Andrew Ward, basketball player Skylar Diggins-Smith and former American footballer Victor Cruz, to name a few.
Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Siya Kolisi— Molly (@Auntie_Molly) November 17, 2020
Lungi Ngidi
We are moving. https://t.co/zMC6LiIg7B
Roc Nation sports have Siya Kolisi, Lungi Ngidi and @LK_four under their belt. #Impressive— Mwacharo (@Rophus_) November 17, 2020
MASSIVE......— Ayanda Frances Felem (@AyandaFelemZA) November 17, 2020
Lungi Ngidi becomes the first cricketer to sign for @RocNationSports.
He joins fellow countrymen Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe.👌🙌✌