'What a great achievement' — 7 reactions to Lungi Ngidi joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sport

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi after he became the first cricketer to sign to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

The 24-year-old, who made headlines earlier this year for his Black Live Matter stance, joined countrymen Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe. The two signed deals with the sports management company after their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019.

The sports management division made the big announcement on Monday in a short video featuring the three South African sports stars.

“I’m really excited to join the family. It’s a dream come true for me and I heard a bit of doubt between you guys on me being the favourite. So I’m just going to let you know that I’m the first and only cricketer to sign with Roc Nation,” said Ngidi.