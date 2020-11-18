Cricket

'What a great achievement' — 7 reactions to Lungi Ngidi joining Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sport

Ngidi is the first cricketer to sign to the US mogul's sports management company

18 November 2020 - 10:32
The Proteas' Lungi Ngidi is the first cricketer to sign to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.
Image: Gallo Images

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi after he became the first cricketer to sign to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

The 24-year-old, who made headlines earlier this year for his Black Live Matter stance, joined countrymen Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe. The two signed deals with the sports management company after their Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019.

The sports management division made the big announcement on Monday in a short video featuring the three South African sports stars.

“I’m really excited to join the family. It’s a dream come true for me and I heard a bit of doubt between you guys on me being the favourite. So I’m just going to let you know that I’m the first and only cricketer to sign with Roc Nation,” said Ngidi.

Some of the names on Roc Nation's client list include NBA player Kyrie Irving, world champion boxer Andrew Ward, basketball player Skylar Diggins-Smith and former American footballer Victor Cruz, to name a few.

Here's a snapshot of some of the reactions:

