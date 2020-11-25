Cricket

Long-awaited Fundudzi forensic report to be released on Thursday afternoon

25 November 2020 - 14:59 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
The Cricket South Africa Interim Board has said that it is overwhelmingly in the public interest to release the report at this time.
The Cricket South Africa Interim Board has said that it is overwhelmingly in the public interest to release the report at this time.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that they will finally release the long-awaited Fundudzi forensic report on Thursday afternoon.

The decision comes comes after long standing resistance from CSA’s former board and the member’s council.

The CSA interim board‚ who met on Monday‚ decided to make the report available as of November 25 at 4pm.

The board said the report needed to be released because of the interests of the public and the cricket fraternity.

“The board is alive to the fact that some individuals and organisation have concerns that they have been mentioned or implicated in the report‚ that some individuals have not [been] heard and that the report does not necessarily paint a full picture.

"The board has nevertheless concluded that it is overwhelmingly in the public interest and in the interest of CSA to release the report at this time.”

One of the reasons behind the report not being released publicly was because of individuals not being consulted when it was compiled.

To this effect‚ the statement guaranteed rights of responses and the opportunity for affected parties to state their cases.

“All stakeholders will be given a fair opportunity to convey their views.

"In addition‚ no action will be taken against any person implicated without a full investigation‚ fair procedures‚ and in particular everyone being given the opportunity to be heard‚” the statement said.

MORE:

Van der Dussen says the upheaval that played out at Cricket SA for months was far from ideal

Now that the Proteas can deal with the matter of on-field cricket rather than the boardroom drama that took centre stage in the winter of discontent‚ ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Makhaya Ntini says Graeme Smith must instruct the Proteas to take a knee: 'he started this thing'

The Proteas' decision not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement before the series against England rages on and Makhaya ...
Sport
2 hours ago

'We train in groups of non-contacts and close-contacts‚' says Rabada as Proteas battle Covid-19

Positive Covid-19 cases within the Proteas camp have not disrupted the national team’s preparations for the six-match limited-overs contest against ...
Sport
1 day ago

Still no contract between Cricket SA and cash-strapped SABC for TV coverage of England tour

With just eight days before the first ball of the England tour is bowled at Newlands next week‚ the cash-strapped SABC still has no contract in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Positive Covid-19 test in SA’s limited overs squad sends ripples through the England camp

The positive Covid-19 test that’s reduced South Africa’s limited overs squad strength by three players has sent ripples through the England camp.
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN car crash Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to 'legend' Anele Ngcongca Soccer
  3. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  4. 'It's not about Mshoza': Fans split after Anele Ngcongca dies just days after ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
X