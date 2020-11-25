Cricket

New Zealand, West Indies to discuss 'BLM' support during tour

25 November 2020 - 08:43 By Reuters
England batsman Rory Burns and members of the West Indies team take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the second Test at Old Trafford in July. England stopped making the gesture in the following home series against Pakistan and Australia.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT England batsman Rory Burns and members of the West Indies team take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during the second Test at Old Trafford in July. England stopped making the gesture in the following home series against Pakistan and Australia.
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) coach Gary Stead said they will meet with their West Indies counterparts on Thursday to discuss whether to display support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement during the upcoming tour.

The West Indies and England teams took a knee and wore 'Black Lives Matter' logos on their shirts during their test series earlier this year as part of global protests against racial injustice.

"What happens in terms of taking a knee or anything like that will be discussed with West Indies," Stead told reporters in Auckland on Wednesday ahead of the first Twenty20 match on Friday.

"We are meeting with them to make sure we understand how they feel about it and understand their point of view.

"It is part of our education."

NZC has been working with the country's Human Rights Commission around their 'Give Nothing To Racism' campaign as part of the process, Stead added.

NZC will also display anti-racism messages around grounds during the series.

"We are pairing up with them in terms of our own message around that and making sure that we have our own stance on those things," Stead said.

West Indies captain Jason Holder and the team were given an award for their efforts to spread the anti-racism message that was amplified by the death of George Floyd in the United States earlier this year.

While England knelt during the West Indies series, they did not repeat the gesture during games against Pakistan and Australia, which provoked some criticism.

Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins said earlier this month the team would stand in a circle with bare feet at the start of international series against India on Friday in support of the global anti-racism movement.

MORE:

Van der Dussen says the upheaval that played out at Cricket SA for months was far from ideal

Now that the Proteas can deal with the matter of on-field cricket rather than the boardroom drama that took centre stage in the winter of discontent‚ ...
Sport
17 hours ago

'We train in groups of non-contacts and close-contacts‚' says Rabada as Proteas battle Covid-19

Positive Covid-19 cases within the Proteas camp have not disrupted the national team’s preparations for the six-match limited-overs contest against ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Kagiso Rabada wants to put successful IPL behind him and focus on England

Kagiso Rabada may have finished as the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Proteas speedster believes ...
Sport
1 day ago

'KG' Rabada reiterates his support of Black Lives Matter movement as Proteas choose not to take the knee

The Proteas may have decided not to take the knee during the limited-overs series against England but senior member of the team Kagiso Rabada has ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca, 33, dies in KZN car crash Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane pays tribute to 'legend' Anele Ngcongca Soccer
  3. Safa weighs in on Twitter storm about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s planned academy Soccer
  4. 'It's not about Mshoza': Fans split after Anele Ngcongca dies just days after ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X