With clarity that’s lacking from his South African counterparts‚ England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan said their commitment to causes is always a collective one that puts the players’ needs first.

Morgan was speaking ahead of Friday’s first T20 against South Africa that will take place at Newlands.

England‚ along with the West Indies‚ were the first team to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement in July‚ with Morgan saying that it is important that they put their weight behind campaign as it carries resonance.

“From our side towards the end of the summer through the formats‚ we spoke about how we could create meaningful change over time that is also extremely authentic to every staff member and player within our group‚” Morgan said.

“When we put our weight behind it‚ we feel that is extremely powerful. Over the course of the summer‚ we’ve had continuous chats with the England and Wales Cricket board and outside charities to try and find where we’re best placed to be as effective as we can and to also create more inclusion in cricket.

“Every player‚ especially in our group‚ has a different story and diversities. They want their own stories to be replicated in a way that they feel can impact the world in a strong way.”

England have gone about their training business quietly in Cape Town‚ but whether that will be the case over the next two weeks will remain to be seen. If their “dangerous” training is anything to go by‚ Morgan knows they could be in for a treat over the next two weeks.

“Training in the last few days has been very exciting‚ but also very dangerous. If you look down the order‚ it is very‚ very exciting with the batting we have‚” he said.

“We have open nets on the square that have no roof on the net‚ so the guys have been trying to hit the ball into the stands every second ball. The nets have also been pointed towards the changing room‚ which is where most of our stuff is. It’s been dangerous.”

While Jofra Archer didn’t have the best of tours when he was in South Africa last year‚ he’s continued to be a menace in T20 cricket around the world.

Morgan‚ who was on the other side with Kolkata Knight Riders while Archer was terrorising batsmen in the Indian Premier League‚ said they hope to be able to get the best out of the quick bowler.

“He’s one of the best in the world and he’s coming off the MVP award in the IPL. He is incredible to have around.

“I don’t think we’ll have him around between now and the World Cup‚ but it is relevant to have a squad that is close to full strength in India‚ if the tournament is going to be in India.

“It’s going to be too much of a challenge to play in all three formats‚ but the challenge is also getting him into a headspace where he’s enjoying his cricket while he’s with us‚ and trying to make the most of the opportunity while he’s with us‚” Morgan said.