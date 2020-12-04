England are not only the limited overs trailblazer on the field‚ but seemingly off it with their coded signals.

While they haven’t raised any eyebrows from SA‚ they’ve seen England’s team management and senior players fielding questions with regards to their validity and legality.

England’s captain Eoin Morgan said they’ll be continuing with the party trick‚ especially if it has positive outcomes for them.

“We’ll definitely continue with it and give it enough sample size to see if it makes a difference to our decision-making on the field‚ or if it improves our performance. It may also tell us about how we take in information during a game‚” Morgan said.

England may be world champions‚ but they’ve also got the 2023 Cricket World Cup in mind‚ something Morgan doesn’t forget.

“We’re looking to win. We don’t have a full-strength side here. Since the World Cup‚ the ODI campaign has been about building a squad in view of the next 50-over World Cup‚” Morgan said.