Cricket

Second ODI between SA and England postponed as Covid-19 wrecks havoc

07 December 2020 - 08:36 By Reuters
A view of the big screen before the 1st ODI match between SA and England at Newlands on December 4 2020.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The second One Day International between the Proteas and England scheduled for Monday at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town will not take place as the teams await independent ratification of two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests in the tourists’ travelling party.

The three-match series is in jeopardy after a number of positive coronavirus cases in the bio-secure environment at the hotel both teams share, including a South African player, two hotel staff and potentially two members of the England party.

"The decision has been taken by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) whilst they await the outcome of the independent ratification of the two unconfirmed positive Covid-19 tests from the England camp and the continued health and wellbeing of both playing groups," CSA said in a statement on Sunday.

"Once the findings of this review have been received, CSA and ECB will then discuss how best to proceed concerning the remaining two matches of this ODI Series." 

