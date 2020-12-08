Cricket

Sri Lanka all-rounder Mathews accepts test bowling days are over

08 December 2020 - 11:33 By Reuters
Angelo Mathews is par of the team will tour South Africa for a two-match test series but the former captain has not bowled in a test match for Sri Lanka since 2018.
Angelo Mathews is par of the team will tour South Africa for a two-match test series but the former captain has not bowled in a test match for Sri Lanka since 2018.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews is slowly coming to terms with the fact his body can no longer stand up to the rigours of test bowling and that his future role in the team will be as a specialist batsman.

The 33-year-old, who has been battered by injuries throughout his career, has not bowled in a test match since 2018 in Christchurch due to concerns about the physical toll from his workload across all three formats.

Sri Lanka did call upon his seam bowling in their home limited-overs series against West Indies earlier this year but Mathews said the workload was probably the most he could handle.

"Unfortunately I haven't bowled much in test matches, purely because of the workload," Mathews told Reuters from Hambantota where he captains Colombo Kings in the Lanka Premier League.

"I'll definitely keep bowling in the shorter formats as long as possible ... but to bowl in test matches, my workload would be extremely high and it's very demanding when you play all three formats."

Mathews made his Sri Lanka debut in 2008 as a strapping seam-bowling all-rounder but broke down frequently due to persistent leg injuries.

He did not regret playing as much, though acknowledges he could have put more thought into his training.

"Only thing I could have changed, or I should have changed, was how I trained," he said.

"But that's all history, I'm glad that I'm feeling good right now and hope to continue in the same manner."

Mathews said Sri Lanka could still benefit from his bowling in limited-overs cricket.

"I've started bowling in the last 18 months in the short format where obviously we play a lot of cricket," he added.

"In shorter formats, I think my experience and bowling can help the team in a big way in terms of team balance and giving that extra option to the captain and the coach."

Mathews became Sri Lanka's youngest test captain at the age of 25 in 2013. He quit as limited-overs captain in 2018 after the team's early exit from the Asia Cup.

Under Dimuth Karunaratne's leadership, Sri Lanka are ranked fifth in tests and eighth in one-dayers and Mathews said he had no ambition to return to the role.

"I gave up captaincy two years ago and never thought of taking it back," he said.

"I've moved on from leading the team, and there are some excellent characters who have leadership qualities.

"I'm glad to help out as a senior player in whatever way I can with my experience or planning. And I'm going to do that and play just as a player." 

MORE:

Cricket Australia monitoring virus security situation in South Africa

Cricket Australia (CA) are still planning for the tour of South Africa to go ahead in February but are monitoring the health situation after a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Haroon Lorgat must be removed from Cricket SA interim board‚ says fellow board member

Cricket South Africa's (CSA) interim board member Omphile Ramela has called for the removal of fellow member Haroon Lorgat with immediate effect for ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Second ODI between SA and England postponed as Covid-19 wrecks havoc

The second One Day International between the Proteas and England scheduled for Monday at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town will not take place as the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Covid-19 wrecks havoc at shared Proteas and England Vineyard Hotel venue

The Vineyard Hotel in Cape Town has begun the process of contact tracing after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19 in the venue that is ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA vs England ODI abandoned after positive Covid-19 tests

Sunday's One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two members of the tourists' party returned ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. TTM CEO Sello Chokoe vows to fight alleged R2m fraud charges Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to treble with Egyptian Cup victory Soccer
  3. Pitso – I don’t want to ‘talk about black coach’ Soccer
  4. Mosimane’s emotional farewell to Ngongca: ‘Against Wydad‚ Al Ahly‚ Esperance‚ ... Soccer
  5. Chiefs held by Bamenda at FNB as Mathoho’s goal in Cameroon proves decisive Soccer

Latest Videos

'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...
Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
X