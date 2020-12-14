The Cricket South Africa (CSA) guillotine claimed another victim on Monday after acting CEO Kugandrie Govender was suspended on full pay in absentia.

Govender’s suspension came on the same day as Welsh Gwaza’s first sitting for his disciplinary hearing was set to take place after the CSA company secretary was suspended on December 1‚ also for misconduct and on full pay.

While the CSA interim board did not spell out the alleged misconduct charges against Gwaza‚ the organisation was clear on the three charges Govender is facing.

“The charges against Ms Govender relate to‚ inter alia‚ (i) the role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019;

“(ii)various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and;

“(iii) the role which she played in the dismissal of Mr Clive Eksteen‚ which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Mr Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal‚” the CSA interim board said in a statement.

CSA chief financial officer Pholetsi Moseki has been appointed as acting CEO for a month while a disciplinary hearing against Govender will take place on January 28.

“In ensuring that CSA remains fully functional during this time‚ the Interim Board has arranged for the appointment of a capable person from an auditing firm to stand in the breach until early January 2021‚” said CSA in a statement.

“The executive management team is being led by CSA Chief Financial Officer‚ Mr Pholetsi Moseki‚ with immediate effect.

“He has agreed to take on this short-term role and we look forward to working with him.

“The Chair of the Interim Board also addressed CSA staff this afternoon to allay any concerns they may have and to ensure them all of the Interim Board’s support.”

Govender said she was on leave and out of town when contacted by TimesLIVE for comment on Monday but she confirmed receiving a notification of suspension from legal representative acting on behalf of CSA.

“I have not received anything physically because I’m not in Johannesburg. I’m on leave‚ but I have heard from the interim board’s attorneys‚ but I haven’t received anything.

“That’s all I can say for now.”

The CSA interim board said in a statement that the alleged acts of misconduct against Govender were committed during her time as chief commercial officer and also as acting CEO.

Govender became the first woman to lead CSA after she was appointed in an acting capacity in August following the resignation of Dr Jacques Faul.

Govender joined CSA in April 2019 as chief commercial officer‚ a position she occupied until her elevation to the high office.

TimesLIVE understands that Govender was not afforded the 48 hour courtesy to motivate why she should not be suspended‚ as per the CSA code of conduct policy.

In announcing the suspension of company secretary two weeks ago‚ the CSA interim board said the wielding of the axe is part of its execution of the implementation after its investigation emanating from the Fundudzi forensic report into allegations of poor corporate governance and maladministration within the organisation.