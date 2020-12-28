Cricket

Dean Elgar praises Proteas’ young guns Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder

28 December 2020 - 09:40
Dean Elgar of SA during day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park on December 27 2020 in Pretoria.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Experienced SA batsman Dean Elgar has praised young fast bowlers Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder for grabbing their opportunities in the Boxing Day Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park.

Sipamla and Mulder outshone their more experienced teammates Lungi Ngidi‚ Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj during the first innings as SA bowled out Sri Lanka for 396 on day two.

Debutant Sipamla ended with figures of 4/76 and he was supported by Mulder‚ who ended on 3/69‚ as Ngidi and Nortje struggled to find their rhythm with a scalp each and Maharaj was empty-handed.

“It’s great to see the young guys take their opportunities. It’s great to see a guy like Lutho playing well in his debut and Wiaan standing out because he has missed a lot of cricket recently due to injuries‚” said Elgar‚ who was bowled out five shy of what could have been his 13th century as SA were set to resume on Monday on 317/4.

Elgar said he was impressed with Sipamla’s character as he overcame a sluggish performance on the opening day to play an important role for the team on day two.

“I think the character of the individual stands out for me. He could have got into his shell but his character is not that of lying down.

“Pretty much the whole Proteas environment tells you that you need to step up, and I am extremely excited to see him stand up. He put the ball in the right areas and the ball spoke brilliantly for him and for us.

“This is what happens at SuperSport Park because if you put the ball in the right areas‚ you are going to find yourself asking a lot of questions. So‚ it’s good to see the character which the coach spoke about.

