Cricket

Kagiso Rabada cleared for Wanderers Test return

28 December 2020 - 13:47
Kagiso Rabada will be on the field with the Proteas for the New Year’s Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.
Image: CARL FOURIE/GALLO IMAGES

Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared to be part of the squad for the New Year’s Test against Sri Lanka at the Wanderers.

Rabada missed the first Test match in Centurion because of a right adductor muscle strain injury which saw him ruled out of the ODI series against England in Cape Town last month.

The 25-year-old has successfully gone through all the Covid-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols and is expected to enter the BSE before the start of the second session on Monday.

