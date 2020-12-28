Timeline: How Lungi Ngidi's stance on Black Lives Matter shook SA sport in 2020

Cricketer Lungi Ngidi's stance on the Black Lives Matter movement and calls for solidarity in his team and the sporting industry at large was something that sparked a lot of debate this year.

Here's a timeline of how it began:

What Ngidi said

In July, Ngidi reflected on SA's history of racial discrimination and called for his teammates to take a stand against racism.

This was after he was named the country's men's one-day international and T20 cricketer of the year at Cricket SA’s (CSA's) awards

“We have a past that is also difficult in terms of racial discrimination and things like that. So, definitely, we will be addressing it as a team. It’s something we have to take seriously and, like the rest of the world is doing, take a stand,” he said.

Ngidi followed up his remarks by retweeting former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding's comments about racism and why the Black Lives Matter movement is important.