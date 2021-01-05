Cricket

Elgar strokes winning runs as Proteas surge to 2-0 Test series victory

05 January 2021 - 14:01 By Liam Del Carme‚ At The Wanderers
Lutho Sipamla added three more Test wickets for South Africa to his name.
Lutho Sipamla added three more Test wickets for South Africa to his name.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

South Africa surged to a 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka after completing a 10-wicket victory on the third day of the second Test here on Tuesday.

Fittingly the winning runs came off the bat of first innings centurion Dean Elgar‚ as the home team reached 67 without loss.

Elgar and fellow opener Aiden Markram made short work of the victory target reaching it in the 14th over.

They were set that target after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211‚ their highest Test score at this ground.

That batting effort was built on the back of captain Dimuth Karunaratne becoming the first Sri Lankan to score a Test century at the Bullring.

Karunaratne fashioned a fighting 103 off 128 balls that in the context of the match did little more than stave off an innings defeat.

With a bit more application the Sri Lankans could have extended the match but once Karunaratne departed after putting on 67 with Niroshan Dickwella for the fifth wicket‚ the innings crumbled.

Soon after Dickwella tried to whip Lungi Ngidi through midwicket but the ball found his bat’s leading edge and placed it on a looping trajectory to Temba Bavuma in the covers.

It was the kind of dismissal one has become to associate with Dickwella. He had compiled his 36 off 68 deliveries and his dismissal offered the South African quicks the opportunity to test the Sri Lankan tail.

Dasun Shanaka succumbed meekly by chipping a dolly of a catch to Lutho Sipamla at mid-on to hand Wiaan Mulder a wicket in his first over of the day.

Sipamla then got in on the act as he helped mop up the Sri Lankan tail. He bagged 3/40 having taken a bit of tap in earlier spells.

Sipamla’s late burst robbed Ngidi the opportunity to bag a 'fifer' when it was eminently on offer. Ngidi had to settle for 4/44‚ while Nortje chipped in with 2/64.

Ngidi profited from the Sri Lankans’ penchant for playing injudicious shots.

On day two he comprehensively bowled Sri Lankan game-changer Kusal Perera but thereafter the visiting batters richly contributed to their demise against the broad-chested quick.

Two got strangled down the leg side‚ while Dickwella‚ when more caution was called for shortly after his captain’s demise‚ reverted to his hell for leather tendencies.

Nortje went about his business with back-bending intent.

Sure‚ he offered the batsmen some scoring opportunities but when he needed to crank it up he did so imperceptibly enough to lull the Sri Lankans into false strokes.

Keshav Maharaj didn’t get a bowl in this clash but there was no need to turn to the slow left-armer.

Not even the obligatory ‘let's toss it up’ over before lunch or tea.

South Africa will be relieved to have avenged their 2-0 series loss to the same opposition on their last visit‚ but it would also have been pleasing to get a Test series win of any kind under the belt.

MORE:

Cricket SA's One-Day Cup reduced from 24 matches to 15

Less is the new normal.
Sport
1 day ago

Sri Lanka hanging on after action packed day of Test cricket at the Wanderers

Sri Lanka were hanging on grimly at stumps on the second day of the second Test but there is an air of inevitability about their destiny in this ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Elgar sparkles with 13th Test ton to put SA in driving seat

Sri Lanka made inroads but South Africa still hold the whip hand at lunch on day two of the second Test at the Wanderers on Monday.
Sport
1 day ago

Wrist injury ends India's KL Rahul's Australia tour ahead of Sydney test

KL Rahul's hopes of featuring in the test series against Australia were snuffed out on Tuesday when the India batsman was ruled out of the last two ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Dean Elgar unimpressed at how Proteas’ batting order folded

South Africa may still have the upper hand in the second Test against Sri Lanka but their first innings hero Dean Elgar lamented the team's batting ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kane Williamson hits double hundred as New Zealand flatten Pakistan

Skipper Kane Williamson smashed his fourth test double-hundred while Henry Nicholls and Daryl Mitchell notched up centuries to fuel New Zealand's bid ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Dan Malesela explains why he keeps on going back to Chippa United Soccer
  2. Cricket crying out for competence Sport
  3. Itumeleng Khune left out of Chiefs’ Champions League trip to Angola but Samir ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs mourn legend Ryder Mofokeng Soccer
  5. Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele on Samir Nurković: ‘We are not expecting ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X