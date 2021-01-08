Kolpak at Hampshire gave Abbott knowledge to impart to ‘keep SA cricket strong’

“For the first couple of months I was actually quite happy [to sit at home] to be quite honest‚” said Abbott in his first interaction with the media as a Titans player.

The quick bowler is available for the Titans for their Momentum One-Day Cup opener against defending champions the Dolphins that kicks off at Senwes Park on Saturday. All the matches will be played at the Potchefstroom venue in a bio-secure bubble environment.

“My career now has spanned 12 years and it is the first long break [I have had] and I was actually enjoying the time off and not feeling guilty that I was not playing or bowling or training‚” said Abbott.

As global borders were about to shut as the coronavirus rapidly spread‚ the Empangeni-born right-arm fast-medium bowler returned home at the beginning of the hard lockdown to be with his family.

The stalwart of 11 Test matches for the Proteas reflected on his idle time at home in the lockdown where‚ with no cricket to look forward to‚ the former Dolphins star said he struggled for motivation.

“It was mentally tough. I did find myself at stages incredibly unmotivated where I would sit for two to three days and just think‚ ‘Why must I run‚ why must I gym‚ why must I run‚ because there is no cricket coming up?’”

Abbott had difficulties travelling back to the UK when cricket started to return to action in England at the beginning of August due to strict rules imposed on international travel‚ and he missed a huge chunk of the Hamphire season.

Abbott‚ who joined the English club on a Kolpak deal in 2017‚ signed a new three-year contract last year.

His new deal includes a clause that he would automatically turn out as an overseas player for Hampshire once the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union was finalised. “With regards to Hampshire I still have two years left on my contract as an overseas player with them. I was fortunate enough to switch over from a Kolpak to being a straight overseas player with them.”