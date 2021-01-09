Dolphins dominate Titans in Momentum One Day Cup opener in Potch

The Dolphins beat the Titans by 76 runs during their Pool A Momentum One Day encounter that was played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

In what the first match of the competition, that is being played in a bio-bubble in Potch, Titans captain Grant Thomson won the toss and asked the opposition to bat first.

The Dolphins scored 272/7 in their allotted 50 overs but it proved to be too far t reach for the Titans who were left stranded on 196/8 after their top order batters falling cheaply.

The main destroyer with the ball for the Dolphins was Ruan de Swardt who returned with the three wickets of Theunis de Bruyn, Dayyaan Galiem and Junior Dala.