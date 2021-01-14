Lungi Ngidi expects testing time, with surprises, for Proteas in Pakistan

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi suspects that Pakistan may go the unusual way and prepare seam-friendly pitches for their two-match Test series in Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The Proteas leave on Friday evening for their first trip to Pakistan in 14 years with a youthful team made up of players who have never played a Test match or who have never visited that country.

The 24-year-old Ngidi said their hosts may be tempted to prepare pitches that will assist their fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas‚ Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

If they go the usual route of preparing slower and turning tracks‚ the responsibility of getting wickets will fall largely on front-line spinners Yasir Shah‚ Sohail Khan and Zafar Gohar.

Keshav Maharaj will then also be expected to play a bigger role for SA with ball in hand.

“We do know that they have a few fast bowlers who have done well for them. Maybe the wickets won’t be as slow as people think and that could play into our hands‚” Ngidi said.