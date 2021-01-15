The only time where the organisation could deviate from the controversial policy was in instances where there are no black consultants available at the level CSA required.

CSA said at the time that the policy was aimed at redressing the imbalances of the past and to radically transform the organisation.

The organisation said the policy was going to be in place until such time as the overall transformation numbers were moving in the right direction.

The contentious policy‚ however‚ was placed on hold by the new CSA interim board when it came into office in November and Boucher said the move can only help the Proteas batters if it means Kallis is able to return.

“Even during the off-season‚ I know he had a session with Temba Bavuma in Cape Town and Temba speaks very highly of him [Kallis] as well‚” Boucher said.

“There’s a lot of knowledge that Jacques can pass on to not only Temba but all of our other batters as well. I mean the guy has played over 150 Tests for this country.

“Hopefully we can have him back and it can only do the players a world of good working with a guy like that.”

The Proteas will depart for Pakistan on Friday evening for an historic tour back to Pakistan that is scheduled to start on January 26‚ and runs until Valentine’s Day.

The team will arrive in Karachi on Saturday for the Proteas’ first tour to Pakistan since 2007 and immediately go into a period of quarantine before starting with their training and intra-squad practice matches.