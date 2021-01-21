“I will start by saying the most important thing now for the interim board is how to change the structure of CSA to ensure that it works better.

“We have come to broad conclusions and the first is that you cannot have two centres of power in one organisation.

“The second is that our preference at the moment is for the board to be the centre of power in relation to day-to-day operational matters‚” said Yacoob. “There should be a division between the board and the members' council‚ and that is the route we should go.”

One of the key recommendations from the 2012 Nicholson report was the amendment of the composition of the board to include more independent directors to ensure independence and objectivity on matters relating to affiliate unions.

It remains to be seen which position the members council will take on the mooted radical restructuring. The move will strip the CSA shareholders‚ who are the bosses of the provincial boards‚ of most of their powers.

Yacoob said the members' council has not yet been fully engaged on the matter and admitted that the new structure may take time to see the light of day as the CSA's highest authority‚ which initially rejected the interim board‚ could resist the move.

“What I want to emphasise is that according to the MOI‚ as it now is‚ if the members' council refuses to agree to the change‚ then there may be some trouble and things may take a longer time.”