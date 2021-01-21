Cricket

Rousing welcome for India's Rahane on return from Australia

21 January 2021 - 14:47 By Reuters
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj of India celebrate securing a draw during day five of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 11, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj of India celebrate securing a draw during day five of the Third Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 11, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane returned home to a red carpet welcome in Mumbai on Thursday, having led a severely depleted side to a famous test series win in Australia.

India's regular captain and main batsman Virat Kohli had flown home to attend the birth of his daughter after the opening defeat in Adelaide where the touring side were bundled out for 36 - their lowest innings score in test cricket.

Under Rahane, India levelled the series in Melbourne and secured a nerve-wracking draw in Sydney before triumphing in the decider in Brisbane with a second-string side to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Drama as Cricket SA board member takes the organisation to court over his 'removal'

Former player Omphile Ramela‚ who was last month controversially asked to excuse himself and subsequently removed as Cricket South Africa (CSA) ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cricket-mad India reacted with shock and disbelief at the team's capitulation in Adelaide, with fans thronging to social media platforms to vent their anger at the performance of their favourite sporting side.

But the mood in the country has since been transformed.

Rahane, accompanied by coach Ravi Shastri and other team mates, were congratulated by local cricket administrators on their arrival in Mumbai.

A viral video on social media showed Rahane, 33, being showered with flower petals as he walked along a red carpet amid the beating of drums and loud cheers to enter his housing society with his daughter in his arms.

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also received a hero's welcome in Delhi after being adjudged man-of-the-match in Adelaide and finishing as the highest scorer for the team despite being ignored for the first test.

Australia frustrated as rain dampens Gabba decider

A heavy downpour frustrated Australia on day two of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Saturday, with play abandoned after tea and India spared ...
Sport
5 days ago

His performance drew comparisons in local media with India's former captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

"It feels amazing when you compare me with MS Dhoni," Pant, 23, told reporters outside Delhi airport. "But I want to make my own name in Indian cricket. It's not good to compare a legend with some youngster." 

Most read

  1. WATCH | Orlando Pirates TikTok dance video goes viral after shock defeat Soccer
  2. Blast from the past: Vicus tastes victory as he trades in tractors for quads Sport
  3. Al Ahly move on from their failure to sign Sirino from Mosimane's former club ... Soccer
  4. Anthony Akumu was never a midfielder‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  5. Legendary SA football administrator Abdul Bhamjee dies Soccer

Latest Videos

Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
X