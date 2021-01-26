Cricket

Poor past vs South Africa does not concern Pakistan captain Babar Azam

26 January 2021 - 08:14 By Reuters
Pakistan captain Babar Azam says the team has prepared well for South Africa.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam says the team has prepared well for South Africa.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is aware that his side have a poor a record against South Africa in tests but he is confident that the past will count for nothing when the two teams meet in the opening test in Karachi from Tuesday.

The Proteas, led by Quinton de Kock, will play their first test in Pakistan since 2007 and have lost only four out of 26 matches against their opponents.

"We should not think about the past, we should focus on what's ahead of us," Babar told reporters.

"We have nothing to do with what happened on previous matches.

"It's a fact that we don't have a good record against them, but we have prepared well this time and we hope to give our best against them."

Pakistan named nine uncapped players in their squad for the two tests while the visiting side also introduced a number of new faces during a 2-0 home victory over Sri Lanka in their previous series.

Babar, Pakistan's batting mainstay, missed his team's 2-0 blanking in New Zealand and will instead make his test captaincy debut at home although in front of empty stands.

"I missed out in New Zealand, unfortunately I became unfit," Babar said.

"It's a proud moment for me to make my (test) captaincy debut in my own country.

"South Africa is a good team. You can never take them lightly, they are a top team.

"But we are also a strong side. The conditions will suit us more because most of us having grown up playing here."

The second test will be played between the sides in Rawalpindi from February 4, followed by a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from February 11 to 14. 

