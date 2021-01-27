EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob after tirade against journalist

The next day, she was summoned to a meeting through Lorgat. “I called the interim chair [Yacoob] to explain that I was not available for that time and he became very aggressive with me, accusing me of having someone else write the e-mail, and of factionalism,” Govender wrote in her first letter of grievance, dated December 2.

Govender claims Yacoob then said her seven-line e-mail had made him “very angry” as there were “at least 25 mistakes in it”, and that the conversation would be off the record, for her benefit.

At a subsequent meeting on November 28, Govender alleges she was humiliated by Yacoob over the content of the e-mail, including her word usage and punctuation.

After two hours of this meeting, she says, fellow interim board directors Prof Andre Odendaal, Xolani Vonya and Nkeko Mampuru said they felt she was not being treated fairly.

However, Yacoob allegedly disagreed. Govender described the experience as similar to being “alone in a courtroom standing before an annoyed judge who is about to hand down a final verdict for an unforgivable crime”.

On December 3, Govender wrote a second grievance letter after another interaction with Yacoob and the interim board, at a meeting where, she claims, she was berated for failing to respond to a question sent via e-mail by an interim board member the day before — which had also been the start of England’s tour to SA and therefore a day filled with challenges.

“I was rebuked for being a CEO that ‘inspires no confidence if I could miss an e-mail’,” and this rebuke was followed by the impromptu vote of no confidence in her, Govender alleges.