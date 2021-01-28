Denga Ramuedzisi‚ the man appointed by the Cricket SA (CSA) interim board to serve as the link between the board and executive management‚ has quit after just three weeks in the job.

The CSA interim board announced the appointment of Ramuedzisi during a media briefing last week and said one of his functions was to improve the relationship between the CSA board and the executive management.

Ramuedzisi told TimesLIVE on Thursday that he offered to step down after he realised that the interim board had restricted the scope of his work.

“I stepped down for two things‚” said Ramuedzisi‚ who started his job on January 4.

“One is that there were some discrepancies in the remuneration around my employment‚ the other is I felt that the interim board was limiting my scope of work.