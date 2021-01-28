Cricket

More drama at CSA as newly hired executive quits after just three weeks

28 January 2021 - 14:57 By Tiisetso Malepa
The Cricket SA office in Johannesburg, where Denga Ramuedzisi has resigned as executive support officer after finding the job too junior for his skills. File photo.
The Cricket SA office in Johannesburg, where Denga Ramuedzisi has resigned as executive support officer after finding the job too junior for his skills. File photo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Denga Ramuedzisi‚ the man appointed by the Cricket SA (CSA) interim board to serve as the link between the board and executive management‚ has quit after just three weeks in the job.

The CSA interim board announced the appointment of Ramuedzisi during a media briefing last week and said one of his functions was to improve the relationship between the CSA board and the executive management.

Ramuedzisi told TimesLIVE on Thursday that he offered to step down after he realised that the interim board had restricted the scope of his work.

“I stepped down for two things‚” said Ramuedzisi‚ who started his job on January 4.

“One is that there were some discrepancies in the remuneration around my employment‚ the other is I felt that the interim board was limiting my scope of work.

Besieged Cricket SA appoints 'executive support officer'

An executive support officer has been appointed to serve as a link between the embattled Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board and the management ...
Sport
2 days ago

“My title and scope of work kept on changing in the three weeks that I have been at CSA and I felt that I was being reduced to just admin work‚ which I felt I’m more than qualified for‚ given my experience and qualifications‚” said Ramuedzisi.

The chartered accountant did not want to get into details but said he was “disappointed” at the way things turned out for him with the CSA interim board.

Ramuedzisi has a professional background in auditing‚ investment banking‚ consulting‚ curatorship and liquidations and began his career at one of the “big five” audit firms in their financial services audit department.

CSA interim board spokesperson Judith February said Ramuedzisi was appointed to bolster capacity at executive level at the organisation. But February said that in the past few days the interim board has been mulling over Ramuedzisi’s scope of work.

February said the interim board then came to a realisation that there was not sufficient work for Ramuedzisi’s level of seniority.

“Last year when we were appointed‚ we thought we needed to beef up the capacity because we did not have an acting CEO in that position‚” February told TimesLIVE on Thursday‚ though Kugandrie Govender was appointed acting CEO by the previous board a month earlier.

Govender is on suspension and a disciplinary hearing against her is imminent.

Axe falls on CSA board chair after stunning tirade against journo

The minister of sports steps in after a series of verbal abuse allegations that began with complaints by acting CSA CEO
News
20 hours ago

“[Ramuedzisi’s appointment] was also to assist the board with regards to the memorandum of incorporation and getting us to the AGM‚ given that there are capacity constraints within CSA.”

The controversial erstwhile CSA interim board chairperson, retired judge Zak Yacoob‚ who was forced to step down this week after a well-publicised blow-up with a journalist, said during a media briefing announcing the appointment last week that Ramuedzisi had already been of great assistance to the board and had clicked with the acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki.

February said financial manager Moseki has been doing a “good job” as acting CEO and is establishing relationships with other senior managers such as director of cricket Graeme Smith.

“He has been doing a fine job‚” said February of Moseki. “We found as the interim board that given the fact that the current acting CEO has been capable in his job‚ we felt that the role for Denga was smaller than anticipated.

“Then we had to decide whether that assistance was really necessary‚ and in the end it was really felt in the past few days that there was insufficient work for his level of seniority.

“Therefore we decided that it would be best for us not to use Ramuedzisi any further because that might not be the best use of our resources given that Pholetsi Moseki was capable in his job. That’s all there is to this matter.”

MORE:

EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob after tirade against journalist

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has told the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board that its chairperson, retired judge Zak Yacoob, must go.
Sport
1 day ago

Smith: This season is for ‘work‚ development and growth’ for the Proteas

Cricket SA (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith says a lot of work‚ development and growth need to happen with regards to the current Proteas side.
Sport
6 days ago

Unplugged by BBK: Yuck Zak, your dishonourable diatribe stinks

Chiselling a path anew for the organisation caught in the cobwebs of a never-ending season of scandal is what any sane person would have expected to ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt addresses goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's absence Soccer
  2. Reasons behind coach Dylan Kerr's resignation from his job at Black Leopards ... Soccer
  3. Swallows mentor Truter takes a dig at Sundowns' co-coaching trinity: 'They have ... Soccer
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob ... Cricket
  5. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane singing 'Imali Eningi' is the funniest thing you will ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X