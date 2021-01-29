Cricket

Debutant Nauman Ali puts S Africa in a spin as Pakistan win first test

29 January 2021 - 12:10 By reuters
South Africa lost three quick wickets late in the final session of the last session on day three.
South Africa lost three quick wickets late in the final session of the last session on day three.
Image: International Cricket Council/Twitter

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took five for 35 on debut to brush aside the South African tail in their second innings and see Pakistan to a comfortable seven-wicket victory on day four of the first test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday.

The 34-year-old claimed the final four wickets to fall, taking his tally to seven in the test, as the tourists were dismissed for 245, which set Pakistan a modest victory target of 88.

The hosts had a wobble when Anrich Nortje removed two batsmen in one over, but skipper Babar Azam (30) and Azhar Ali (31 not out) eased their side to a comprehensive victory in a match in which fortunes fluctuated until a burst of wickets for Pakistan late on the third day turned the game in their favour.

EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob after tirade against journalist

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has told the Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board that its chairperson, retired judge Zak Yacoob, must go.
Sport
1 day ago

The second and final test starts in Rawalpindi on Thursday. South Africa will also play three Twenty20 Internationals on the tour, their first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, in which six policemen and two civilians were killed.

Most read

  1. Reasons behind coach Dylan Kerr's resignation from his job at Black Leopards ... Soccer
  2. EXCLUSIVE | Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa fires CSA board chair Zak Yacoob ... Cricket
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt addresses goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's absence Soccer
  4. Junior Khanye's advice to Siphelele Ntshangase: Please leave Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer
  5. LISTEN | CSA's Zak Yacoob verbally attacks journo when asked about suspended ... Cricket

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X