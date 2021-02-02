“CSA have incurred significant costs related to the planning stages and the cancellation of the tour represents a serious financial loss.”

CSA has a financial model that works on a four-year cycle where a lot of money is made from tours of India‚ Australia and England‚ and less when smaller nations visit.

Cricket would have generated much-needed cash from broadcasting revenue even in the absence of spectators at the stadiums.

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith said the last-minute decision by the Australians has left him frustrated. Smith said CSA had been working tirelessly in recent weeks to ensure that all the expectations from the Australian touring party were met.

“So to be informed about the Cricket Australia decision at the eleventh hour is frustrating‚” said the former captain.

CSA’s chief medical officer‚ Dr Shuaib Manjra‚ added that the organisation had made every effort to soothe the Australians. He said CSA had even committed to importing an Australian tracking system “at great cost to ensure proper tracking of close contacts in the event of a positive Covid-19 test”.

Dr Manjra explained in great detail how CSA had to bend over backwards to meet the Australians’ demands.