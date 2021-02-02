Hendrik “Rassie” van der Dussen has five half-centuries to his name in the 1000 balls he has faced in seven Test matches for the Proteas.

The Lions right-hander has crossed the 90 mark on three occasions‚ including a 138-ball 98 in just his fourth match against England‚ only to fall agonisingly short of raising his bat to the heavens to salute a Test hundred.

Van der Dussen looked set for his maiden Test hundred in the opening match against Pakistan last week but had to settle for a fifth half-century after he was undone by the spin of Yasir Shah.

The Tigers of Pakistan were at some stage cornered‚ limping at 27 for 4 in their reply to the Proteas paltry first innings score of 220‚ but clawed their way out as they fought back to win by seven wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Van der Dussen admitted he often sits and wonders just when his first hundred will come ahead of the second and final Test in Rawalpindi starting from Thursday.

“It is something that I definitely think about‚ and I think I have thought about it probably my whole life‚” he said as he prepares for the tussle at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.