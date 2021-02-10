“It also comes with being secure in your role and knowing what you want to do‚ which brings calmness and clarity towards the squad and certain players who haven’t necessarily been on the international circuit‚ and give them reassurance in their role.

“I just want to help out youngsters wherever I can off the field and also on the field as we all know that cricket is all about performances. You need to stick up your hand when the team requires you. We all need to perform but it does help a lot when senior players perform because it takes the team on a completely different path.”

Miller urged his teammates to adjust their game plans when needed as the conditions are going to be different from what they are used in SA‚ where there is generally pace and bounce.

“I have played in Pakistan but it was a very brief time in my career‚” he said.

“I think we played three games against Pakistan with the World XI in 2017. Being in Pakistan this week‚ we have quickly realised what the conditions are going to be having watched the Test matches and what’s taken place there.

“Generally, the bounce is a lot lower‚ unlike back home in SA. But the guys have travelled around the world enough to be able to adapt. They have played on different conditions in SA and where there might be particular venues that are pretty low.

“In terms of preparations‚ we are really in a good space and we will have to assess as we go along and react very quickly during the game on Thursday‚ and according to what the wicket gives us. So far in the nets and where we have been practising on the side strips‚ the bounce has not been too high.”