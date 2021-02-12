Smith 'grateful to the PCB': Pakistan to tour SA
Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed Pakistan will be coming to the country for an expanded limited overs tour comprising three ODIs and four T20s in April.
The tour will run from April 2 to 16 with Pakistan arriving in the country on March 26. The matches will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
Pakistan will enter a bio-secure environment (BSE) in Gauteng and follow all the necessary Covid-19 health and safety protocols before commencing with inter-squad training.
This tour closes the gap opened by the widely criticised decision by Australia earlier this month to postpone their scheduled three-match Test series against the Proteas in SA in March and April.
“We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan’s white ball tour to SA‚” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.
“Pakistan has proved their status over the years as one of the most dangerous limited-overs teams and I’m sure they will give the Proteas a stern test on the Highveld.
“We will also have the much-anticipated ‘Betway Pink ODI’ take place during the tour and that is something further to look forward to for the players‚ the fans and all those associated with this iconic day.
“We are grateful to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for agreeing to our request to increase the length of the trip by adding a fourth T20‚ which will give us much-needed additional international content.”
PCB director of international cricket Zakir Khan said: “We are delighted to assist our fellow member countries in their plight to survive. We all have a collective responsibility to look after the game and its welfare together as International Cricket Council members.
“SA and Pakistan's relationship is a long-standing and mutually valued one‚ and it was an easy decision for us to accommodate their request. We’re all looking forward to a successful tour.”
Pakistan tour full schedule:
- 1st ODI: SuperSport Park‚ April 2
- 2nd ODI: Wanderers‚ April 4
- 3rd ODI: SuperSport Park‚ April 7
- 1st T20: Wanderers‚ April 10
- 2nd T20: Wanderers, April 12
- 3rd T20: SuperSport Park‚ April 14
- 4th T20: SuperSport Park‚ April 16