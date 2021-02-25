Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag

Morris’s steep price tag made headlines and reverberated around the world. It was the subject of intense debate on social media and some questioned whether such exorbitant amounts should be spent on athletes when the world is begging for money to fight all sorts of social ills.

But the Titans star said cricketers have no control over how much they are bought for at the IPL auction. He insisted it was not his place to justify the money spent on him.

“The nice thing about the auction as players is that it is absolutely out of our control. It’s an absolute lottery. Whatever happens you have got no control over it‚” said Morris on Thursday as he prepared for a training session with the Titans.

“It’s not for me to answer. I’ve got no control over that. That’s a question for the powers that be‚ so I can’t answer that. There have been people who have been earning a lot more than me over the past years [in the IPL]. It’s not for me to answer. It’s an emotional rollercoaster and anything can happen on the day [of the auction].”

The hard-hitting all-rounder sparked a bidding war at the IPL auction.

Morris turned out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year but the franchise then let him go. It didn’t stop them from intensely bidding for the South African.