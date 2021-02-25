Cricket

Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
25 February 2021 - 15:40
Chris Morris was bought for a princely R32.8m by the Rajasthan Royals, making headlines around the world with many asking whether such exorbitant amounts should be spent on athletes.
Chris Morris was bought for a princely R32.8m by the Rajasthan Royals, making headlines around the world with many asking whether such exorbitant amounts should be spent on athletes.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after he was bought for R32.8m by the Rajasthan Royals — and he said on Thursday he is “just happy to get a gig”.

The world famous all-rounder faced the media for the first time on Thursday since his big money move to the Royals last week and he said the sale came as a big surprise.

“That came as a very big surprise‚ I was never expecting it‚” he said. “I’m just happy to get a gig to be honest. To be back in the IPL is special and whatever happens‚ I just want to play.”

Lungi Ngidi and Sibonelo Makhanya maintain 100% record for the Titans

Lungi Ngidi bagged three wickets in a solid bowling performance that saw the Momentum Multiply Titans secure a second Betway T20 Challenge win in two ...
Sport
4 days ago

Morris’s steep price tag made headlines and reverberated around the world. It was the subject of intense debate on social media and some questioned whether such exorbitant amounts should be spent on athletes when the world is begging for money to fight all sorts of social ills.

But the Titans star said cricketers have no control over how much they are bought for at the IPL auction. He insisted it was not his place to justify the money spent on him.

“The nice thing about the auction as players is that it is absolutely out of our control. It’s an absolute lottery. Whatever happens you have got no control over it‚” said Morris on Thursday as he prepared for a training session with the Titans.

“It’s not for me to answer. I’ve got no control over that. That’s a question for the powers that be‚ so I can’t answer that. There have been people who have been earning a lot more than me over the past years [in the IPL]. It’s not for me to answer. It’s an emotional rollercoaster and anything can happen on the day [of the auction].”

The hard-hitting all-rounder sparked a bidding war at the IPL auction.

Morris turned out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year but the franchise then let him go. It didn’t stop them from intensely bidding for the South African.

Ngidi happy to lead the way as star-studded Titans win again

The Titans’ strike bowler Lungi Ngidi said he prides himself on making meaningful contributions after leading the Centurion side to a 16 run win over ...
Sport
3 days ago

The Mumbai Indians opened the bidding and found themselves in a war with the Challengers and the Royals.

At the end‚ Mumbai and the Challengers pulled out as they could not match the Royals purse‚ who splashed out big for a man they had on their books in 2015 and let go.

All eyes will be on Morris come the IPL. But he said he won’t be overcome by the pressure of his huge price tag because of his previous stint with the Royals.

“I think I have been quite fortunate that I have been with Rajasthan before. They are an unbelievably well-run franchise and are quite a close-knit unit.

“In 2015 I had a really good time with them. I enjoyed the owners and I enjoyed the staff. Even though I have not been with them for a long time‚ every time I see them it's big hugs and chats and to see how everyone is doing.

“Hopefully I stay on the field for all the games. There will be a little bit of added pressure and that is natural‚ but as I said I’m fortunate that I have been part of this franchise before and I know what I am walking into. It’s an exciting year for us.”

Most read

  1. FNB Stadium giving Chiefs coach Hunt sleepless nights: 'We are really ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe’s bid for the Caf presidency set to hit the home ... Soccer
  3. Municipality insists Charles Mopeli Stadium photos are misleading: 'People are ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs to face Wydad in Burkina Faso and Sundowns set for Tanzania as sanity ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs spurn more chances as they are held by Horoya Soccer

Latest Videos

#Budget2021: Tax on booze, fuel & cigarettes hiked while income tax stays put
PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...

Related articles

  1. Mthiwekhaya Nabe stars as the Warriors stun the Titans Cricket
  2. Ngidi happy to lead the way as star-studded Titans win again Cricket
  3. Lungi Ngidi and Sibonelo Makhanya maintain 100% record for the Titans Cricket
  4. Victor Mpitsang braced for stern challenge Sport
  5. AB de Villiers the eyebrow-raising omission from Proteas’ ODI squad Cricket
X