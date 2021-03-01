North West Cricket (NWC) has been under administration for more than two years but the union is getting closer to a return to normality.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) suspended the NWC board and placed the union under administration in December 2018 over allegations of maladministration.

The allegations were also linked to the mismanagement of funds made available by CSA through a loan for the stadium upgrade at the union in Potchefstroom.

Former NWC president Archie Pretorius was appointed as the administrator and has been racking up R50‚000 per month for his efforts as shown in the Fundudzi report.

CSA announced at the time that Pretorius was to take charge over the administrative‚ governance and financial affairs of NWC until all these respective functions had been placed on a satisfactory footing.

Following internal and external forensic investigations‚ CSA this week confirmed that a law firm has finally submitted a report on NWC.

“CSA can confirm that a copy of the report was delivered. The report is being deliberated on by the interim board, with a view to agree on the next immediate steps‚ including requisite engagements with the Member's Council and NWC‚” said CSA communications boss Thamie Mthembu.

“CSA will issue a statement once a final decision has been taken”.