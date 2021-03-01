Cricket

North West Cricket nears end of period under administration

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
01 March 2021 - 16:12
An aerial photograph of Potchefstroom cricket stadium in North West Province.
An aerial photograph of Potchefstroom cricket stadium in North West Province.
Image: Gallo Images

North West Cricket (NWC) has been under administration for more than two years but the union is getting closer to a return to normality.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) suspended the NWC board and placed the union under administration in December 2018 over allegations of maladministration.

The allegations were also linked to the mismanagement of funds made available by CSA through a loan for the stadium upgrade at the union in Potchefstroom.

Former NWC president Archie Pretorius was appointed as the administrator and has been racking up R50‚000 per month for his efforts as shown in the Fundudzi report.

CSA announced at the time that Pretorius was to take charge over the administrative‚ governance and financial affairs of NWC until all these respective functions had been placed on a satisfactory footing.

Following internal and external forensic investigations‚ CSA this week confirmed that a law firm has finally submitted a report on NWC.

“CSA can confirm that a copy of the report was delivered. The report is being deliberated on by the interim board, with a view to agree on the next immediate steps‚ including requisite engagements with the Member's Council and NWC‚” said CSA communications boss Thamie Mthembu.

“CSA will issue a statement once a final decision has been taken”.

MORE:

Lions crowned T20 Challenge champions after beating the Dolphins

The Lions were crowned T20 Challenge champions on Sunday after Kagiso Rabada and Reeza Hendricks played leading roles to help them overcome the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Chris Morris breaks silence on his whopping R32.8m IPL price tag

Chris Morris became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction after he was bought for R32.8m by the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Gauteng cricket board rocked by six resignations in four months

Six directors have resigned from the Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) cricket board in the last four months without any announcements being made.
Sport
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Hunt becomes the hunted Sport
  2. WATCH | Khune and all those fails: Mzansi pelts him with insults Soccer
  3. More misery for struggling Chiefs as they are handed a 4-0 hiding by Wydad ... Soccer
  4. Motsepe promises to increase prize money for Caf competitions‚ introduce VAR Soccer
  5. Nigeria’s Pinnick sees Patrice Motsepe getting 40 votes in Caf presidency race Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder sees bail application ...
Covid-19 restrictions eased as SA moves to lockdown alert level 1
X