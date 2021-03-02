Spin-heavy India eye series win against England, WTC final spot

India will go into the fourth and final test against a spin-scarred England on Thursday needing only a draw to win the series, which will also seal their spot in the June final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand.

England made a bright start to the four-test series, stunning India with a 227-run victory in the opener in Chennai but then faltered as the hosts regrouped and took a 2-1 lead with comprehensive wins in the second and third matches.

Virat Kohli's men completed an extraordinary 10-wicket win against England inside two days in the day-night third test in Ahmedabad with spinners from both sides running riot on a helpful surface at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Ahmedabad will also host the final test, though with the traditional red ball, and the pitch is unlikely to be vastly different from the one that saw 30 wickets fall in five sessions in the shortest completed test match since 1935.

England's leading spinner Jack Leach said the England dressing room are not spending too much time debating the state of the pitches and are more focussed on their preparations for the last test.