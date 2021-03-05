Bavuma: ‘I understand the deep-rooted significance of being the first black African captain’

Temba Bavuma is fully aware of the significance and responsibility of being the first black African to captain the Proteas‚ and at the same time he also knows there is going to be immense pressure on him to perform.

Bavuma‚ who was the first black African to score a Test century for South Africa, against England in Cape Town in 2016‚ was on Thursday named as T20 and ODI captain for the Proteas.

Reflecting on the news of his appointment‚ Bavuma said he understands why people are celebrating the moment.

“I’d be lying if I said that it doesn’t mean anything to me‚” he said.

“I understand the deep-rooted significance of it all in me being the first black African captain. I guess you don’t need to look too far in terms of our history and the political situation in our country.

“I can completely understand why people in our country will want to celebrate it for what it is.