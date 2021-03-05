The Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board has proposed that the incoming board be increased to 13 members, with a majority of independent directors and a board chairperson who has no cricket affiliation.

The proposal‚ however‚ is likely to be met with strong opposition from the clubs‚ which constitute the CSA membership.

In a discussion document marked as “working draft” that TimesLIVE has seen‚ the interim board is advocating for seven independent and four non-independent directors to be on the board that will take over after the annual general meeting (AGM) next month.

The interim board is also calling for the CEO and CFO to be incorporated as directors to complete the new 13-member composition.