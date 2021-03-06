Cricket

India thump England in final test for 3-1 series victory

06 March 2021 - 13:28 By Reuters
Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century and took eight wickets to help India win the second Test against England in Chennai.
Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century and took eight wickets to help India win the second Test against England in Chennai.
Image: Paul Childs

India thumped England by an innings and 25 runs inside three days in the fourth and final test to complete a 3-1 series victory in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India's 13th consecutive test series victory at home also secured their place in the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

Having conceded a first-innings lead of 160, England needed a vastly improved batting performance in their bid to level the series.

But their frailties against spin bowling were laid bare again as Joe Root's men folded for 135 with more than two days to spare in the match.

India's spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc, taking all 10 wickets between them.

Dan Lawrence was England's highest scorer in the second innings with 50 runs.

Earlier, Washington Sundar was left stranded on 96 not out as India posted 365 in reply to England's below-par 205 in the first innings.

The white-ball leg of the series begins on March 12 with a five-match Twenty20 series followed by three one-day internationals.

Most read

  1. REVEALED: The players Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing as replacements after Gavin Hunt ... Soccer
  2. Former Kaizer Chiefs star Mbesuma challenges PSL strikers to break his record ... Soccer
  3. Senghor, Anouma confirm withdrawals as Motsepe set for Caf presidency Soccer
  4. Bongani Zungu in Bafana squad despite disciplinary infraction at Rangers : 'He ... Soccer
  5. Why Kaizer Chiefs are in the midst of a crisis Soccer

Latest Videos

Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
Senzo Meyiwa: Six years of murder mystery
X