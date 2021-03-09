A strong all-round performance helped India Women bounce back from their series-opening defeat against the Proteas Women with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the second One-Day International at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow‚ India on Tuesday.

Jhulan Goswami led a clinical bowling display by claiming 4 for 42 as the tourists were bundled out for 157 in 41 overs. Half centuries by Smriti Mandhana (80* off 64 balls‚ 10 fours‚ 3 sixes) and Punam Raut (62* off 89 balls‚ 8 fours) then led a strong reply as the hosts won with more than 20 overs to spare.

It was a good response by the Indians‚ especially after they were on the other end of a heavy defeat by the South Africans in match one on Sunday.