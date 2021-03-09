Dave Richardson‚ who chaired the committee that oversaw the bidding and evaluation process‚ gave an insight as to how the two unions had a cutting edge over the others.

“I think in both Boland and North West Cricket‚ Boland in particular have a tremendous fan base down in their region especially among the coloured community‚” Richardson said.

“They have a true culture and love for cricket in the region. They have a stadium [Boland Park] which is of very good quality and they are also ambitious when it comes to the development of their stadium‚ and their development pathways are excellent‚ and they produce results.”

Despite the well-documented financial and control failures in North West over the past three years operating under an administrator‚ Richardson said the union is well run even though its period of under administration has not yet been officially lifted.

“In North West I think they are well-administered and have developed their infrastructure tremendously‚” said Richardson.

Millions meant for the stadium upgrade at North West Cricket’s Senwes Park in Potchefstroom were misappropriated and no-one has been held responsible to date.

Richardson said the proximity to the University of North West which has impressive facilities tipped the scales in their favour.

“In North West University they have a huge opportunity to attract and develop and retain players to their province and then their results on the field over the past four years have been consistent.

“So I think that gave them the edge when it came to inclusion in Division 1.”

Richardson and CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki allayed potential fears that the new domestic structure will see the ‘haves’ in Division 1 continue to prosper while the ‘have-nots’ in Division 2 struggle to keep their heads above water.

“I suppose in all promotion-relegation type of systems teams that come up will have a challenge in being competitive at a higher level.