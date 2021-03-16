It looked all doom and gloom for the right hander with her average plummeting to 15.14 and the only logical decision was to drop her‚ but coach Kgosimang Moreeng and his selection team stuck with her and gave her another chance‚ which she grabbed with both hands.

She has since realigned her game and technique as she dug in her heels in the nets during the hard lockdown in a bid to improve her game.

Goodall looked good during the series against Pakistan in January and continued on that path in India‚ ensuring that she became the 15th player to be awarded a women’s team national contract.

“It is a matter of great pride that CSA has increased the number of women’s contracts from 14 to 15 for the first time‚” said CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

CSA said the upgrade system will again be in place this year‚ which means those players selected for the Proteas during the 2021/22 season who are not contracted can qualify for a performance-based national contract upgrade.

In the Proteas men’s side‚ Heinrich Klaasen of the Titans benefited from the retirement of Du Plessis as he received his maiden men’s team contract in place of the former captain.

Du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect and said he intends to make T20s his priority.