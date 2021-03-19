Cricket SA (CSA) and Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) have announced that the hugely popular Pink Day will take place between the Proteas and Pakistan at the Wanderers Bullring behind closed doors on Sunday April 4.

The event‚ which is in its 10th year‚ is aimed at raising funds for breast cancer research through on- and off-the-field activities and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital will once again be the beneficiary.

Though fans will not be able to attend the match‚ they can still get involved and support the spirit of the occasion Pledge Pink campaign where they are encouraged to buy virtual match day tickets by donating via a dedicated SMS line or through EFT.