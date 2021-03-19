Cricket

Proteas vs Pakistan Pink Day ODI to be held at 'closed-doors' Wanderers

19 March 2021 - 16:29
The Wanderers Cricket Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

Cricket SA (CSA) and Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) have announced that the hugely popular Pink Day will take place between the Proteas and Pakistan at the Wanderers Bullring behind closed doors on Sunday April 4.

The event‚ which is in its 10th year‚ is aimed at raising funds for breast cancer research through on- and off-the-field activities and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital will once again be the beneficiary.

Though fans will not be able to attend the match‚ they can still get involved and support the spirit of the occasion Pledge Pink campaign where they are encouraged to buy virtual match day tickets by donating via a dedicated SMS line or through EFT.

“As we all know breast cancer is a scourge that has a high impact on family life which is at the core of every community — it affects all of us‚” said CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki.

“We are proud of our efforts over the years in raising awareness and mobilising cricket fans through the Pledge Pink campaign. It is one of our foremost social programmes and proves how sport can play a broader role in society.

“Sport can unify people as nothing else and it has been wonderful to see the support we have received every year for this big day from the various countries that have played against our Proteas in this match.

“It is this international brotherhood that helps to make the occasion so special and successful. I would like to extend a special vote of thanks to the Pakistan Cricket Board‚ their officials and players‚” added Moseki.

Central Gauteng Lions CEO Jono Leaf-Wright added: “On behalf of the Central Gauteng Lions‚ we are exceptionally proud to host and be involved in the 10th edition of the Pink Day. For our fans from far and wide‚ please join us as we raise both knowledge and funds for breast cancer education‚ awareness and treatment.

“Sunday April 4 will undoubtedly be one of our proudest moments as the Wanderers and you can be sure our iconic stadium is ready to host the Proteas and Pakistan in a celebration of unity and breast cancer awareness.

“The perfect pitch is ready and excitement is certainly in the air as we rally behind the fight against breast cancer‚ because together we can achieve so much more and together we can beat cancer and hit it for a big six.”

