Jofra Archer doubtful for ODIs against India and IPL with elbow injury

21 March 2021 - 12:16 By Reuters
The bat of England's Jofra Archer breaks as he plays a shot during a Twenty20 match against India in Ahmedabad on March 18 2021.
Image: DANISH SIDDIQUI
Image: DANISH SIDDIQUI

England speedster Jofra Archer risks missing the one-day series against India and first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after skipper Eoin Morgan said the bowler's elbow injury has worsened and needs attention.

Archer missed the final test against India with the injury but returned for the Twenty20 series claiming a career-best 4-33 in the fourth match in Ahmedabad.

India, who had prevailed in the preceding test series, won the Twenty20 series 3-2 on Saturday.

Asked about Archer's availability for the three-match ODI series beginning on Tuesday, Morgan told a video conference: "Not quite sure yet. I think we're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up.

"He's clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention.

"It'll be over to our medical team and hopefully the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term."

Archer, 25, is expected to play a key role for England at the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup in India in October-November and the subsequent Ashes series against Australia.

"I think it is rare that a bowler isn't managing pain," Morgan said.

"What they do is a tough job. If you ever ask any of them if they're pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say yes."

Rajasthan Royals bought Archer for 72 million Indian rupees ($994,465) in 2018 and retained the Barbados-born quick who was IPL's most valuable player last season.

This year's IPL begins in Chennai on April 9.

