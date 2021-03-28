Cricket

Zimbabwe to host Pakistan in test and T20 series

28 March 2021 - 14:33 By Reuters
Zimbabwe have not hosted international cricket since Sri Lanka toured in January, 2020.
Image: Zimbabwe Cricket via Facebook

Zimbabwe will host Pakistan next month for two tests and three Twenty20 internationals, all behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Sunday.

They will start with three T20 internationals on April 21, 23 and 25, followed by tests from April 29 to May 3 and May 7 to 11.

Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe after playing three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup in India in October.

Zimbabwe, where there has been a hard lockdown on sporting activity over the last year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, have not hosted international cricket since Sri Lanka toured in January, 2020.

Zimbabwe toured Pakistan last October, losing 2-1 in the ODI series and 3-0 in the T20s.

They played a two-test series against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi this month, as well as three T20s. 

