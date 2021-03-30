IPL millions rob Proteas of their best players for Pakistan white-ball series

Newly appointed Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has said the unavailability of these key players will not affect the team’s potency.

“I think it is probably not as disturbing‚ to be honest with you‚ because we were all aware of the arrangement that was in place‚” said Bavuma at his maiden captain’s press conference. “For the first two games we have got the liberty of all our best players and it is important that we get the positive results in those two [ODI] games.

“And that is not to say that we are conceding a result in the third [ODI] game. We believe that we have got worthy enough replacements, of guys coming and filling those boots.

“We respect the relationship that is there between Cricket SA and the BCCI.”

Bavuma will lead the team out for the first time as captain when the three-match ODI series starts on Friday at 10am.

“I am obviously excited to lead the team‚ and I think it goes without saying that it is a massive honour and privilege — and responsibility — to do this job‚ and as I have previously said‚ I hope I can contribute and add value to the team.”

The seven-match series is in a bio-secure environment and in adherence with the Covid-19 regulations.

Bavuma believes playing on the highveld at this time of the year will assist the seam bowlers, but added that he expects the pitches to be favourable for batsmen as well.

“It is an interesting time to play cricket. I have not played a lot of domestic cricket in SA during this time of the year. I think my only experience was when we played the CSA T20 competition in 2018‚” he said.

“The highveld conditions seem to suit the seam bowling a bit, with the ball swinging a bit more than normal - but in saying that, the wicket still becomes favourable for batting.

“So I guess the challenge will be a bit more with the seam‚ but I still think there will be something in for the batters.”