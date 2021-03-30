Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes SA can emulate England and dominate ODI cricket

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes that SA can emulate England and win the next Cricket World Cup in 2023 after crashing out of the previous tournament in 2019 in the pool stages.

After exiting the World Cup in Australia in March 2015 in the first round with Eoin Morgan having been appointed captain four months prior‚ England drastically changed their set-up and approach to the limited-overs game.

Under Morgan‚ England started to bat deep and embraced a notorious style where they attacked their opponents right from the off. They improved in leaps and bounds and smashed ODI scores of 350 to 400 for fun.

They started showing signs of promise and had ascended to the top of the ODI rankings by 2018 before winning the World Cup on home soil in 2019.

“I agree in terms of 2015 and looking at how England went about their business. There was a definite change‚” said the 30-year-old diminutive right-handed top-to-middle-order batsman.