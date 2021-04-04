Cricket

Cricket-India's Tendulkar hospitalised a week after contracting Covid-19

04 April 2021 - 10:03 By Reuters
Sachin Tendulkar. File photo
Sachin Tendulkar. File photo
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday he has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting the novel coronavirus last week.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” he said on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Former India captain Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday with the country's financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them — both a record for single day infections.

Earlier in the day, India reported 81,466 new Covid-19 infections, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

Most read

  1. Hunt drops big news on Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat Soccer
  2. Floyd Shivambu says nah to Eric Tinkler wanting to be the new Bafana coach Soccer
  3. Why Safa president Danny Jordaan did not attend confirmation of Bafana coach ... Soccer
  4. Nine-man Kaizer Chiefs bravely down Wydad Casablanca at FNB Soccer
  5. Hilal coach and ex-Mourinho assistant Formosinho: Sundowns play like ‘big teams ... Soccer

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...
X