Proteas suffer injury blow to their batting lineup as Van der Dussen withdraws from final ODI against Pakistan

South Africa have suffered a blow to their batting line-up after it emerged that key top order batsman Rassie van der Dussen will not play in the third and final ODI against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Wednesday due to injury.

Team management confirmed before the start of play in Centurion that the 32-eyar-old Van der Dussen has been ruled out of the series-deciding match with a grade one left quadriceps muscle strain.

Van der Dussen joins Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Anrich Nortje‚ Lungi Ngidi and David Miller who are unavailable for the rest of the Pakistan tour due to their commitments in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The Proteas medical team will evaluate and assess his progress as the T20 series approaches and make a final call on his participation in due course‚” Cricket SA said in a statement.