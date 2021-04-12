Cricket

England cricket team willing to boycott social media, says Stuart Broad

12 April 2021 - 12:15 By Reuters
Jofra Archer (not pictured) and Moeen Ali (R) have been subjected to abuse on social media recently.
England's cricket team would be prepared to boycott social media if the players wanted to take a stand against online abuse, bowler Stuart Broad said.

England's Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali have been subjected to abuse on social media and Broad said he would be willing to take a stand against it.

"There are great positives to social media but if we have to lose those positives for a period of time to make a stand then I'd be well up for that," he added.

"If there was action it would come from the leaders in our dressing room and if the team felt like a change needed to happen we've got some really great people above us in the hierarchy who would be very open to what the team's beliefs were.

"It's a really strong message. I think it is definitely worth a conversation."

In soccer, Scottish champions Rangers and English second-tier side Swansea City said last week they would boycott social media for a week after several players from both teams were racially abused. 

