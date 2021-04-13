Cricket

Cricket SA admit to failing to eradicate racial discrimination in the Proteas national team

Tiisetso Malepa Sports reporter
13 April 2021 - 13:19
Cricket SA HQ in Johannesburg.
Cricket SA HQ in Johannesburg.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have admitted they failed as an organisation to eradicate racial discrimination within the Proteas national team over the years.

“We‚ as the national federation‚ accept that as much as we agitated for redress‚ and transformation‚ we were not successful in eradicating the creation of some players in favoured positions pushing black players into the margins and not providing fairness and justice for all‚” CSA said in a statement from the interim board on Tuesday.

CSA acknowledged this as the organisation announced that it’s newly appointed transformation ombudsperson‚ advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ is ready to receive submissions.

The submissions must be made via e-mail and post before the end of April.

Pakistan beat SA by four wickets in the first T20

Pakistan beat SA by four wickets in their first T20 match played at the Wanderers on Saturday afternoon to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.
Sport
2 days ago

“The Cricket South Africa transformation committee as mandated by the board to establish the office of the transformation ombudsman‚ has progressed to a stage where this office can now receive complaints and/or submissions from former players‚ current players‚ coaches‚ administrators‚ and stakeholders‚” reads the statement.

“All parties are invited to make written submissions to the transformation ombudsman.”

Ntsebeza’s appointment as the transformation ombudsperson was announced in August last year but the project was put on hold by the interim board shortly after they were appointed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa in October.

Covid-19 means cricket ombud Ntsebeza will hold discrimination hearings virtually

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza has said he had hoped to criss-cross the country to conduct hearings as he sets about his mission to investigate racial ...
Sport
4 days ago

After a back and forth‚ the interim board revisited the project and officially launched it last week. CSA said Ntsebeza’s tenure will be for a six-month period.

The respected Ntsebeza‚ who said he was looking forward to the hearings during his first interaction with the media last week‚ was given a mandate to manage an independent complaints system that will look at the healing‚ restoration and uniting process of cricket players and fans‚ starting with former players.

Among his tasks will be to convene a national imbizo later this year and provide assurance regarding the extent to which transformation programmes impact on cricket and society.

Further responsibilities revealed during the announcement in August last year included the setting up of the restoration fund to deal with opportunities cost due to discrimination.

Blast from the past: Lucky 13 – Ntini blows away Windies batsmen

Today in SA sports history: April 12
Sport
1 day ago

The other was the implementation of the diversity‚ belonging and inclusivity (Dibs) programme‚ but there was no mention of both points when Ntsebeza was presented to the media last week. The SJN project is a first of its kind in the country and is the brainchild of former CSA independent director Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw‚ who chaired the transformation committee.

CSA sent out a directive to its affiliate members in all the provinces to make their facilities available either for on-site meetings at their respective headquarters or via their Zoom or Teams platforms.

Makhaya Ntini‚ Geoffrey Toyana‚ Monde Zondeki‚ Lance Klusener‚ Gary Kirsten‚ Marcia Letsoalo‚ Shandre Fritz‚ Nolubabalo Ndzundzu and Dinesha Devnarain were announced as ambassadors for the project in August last year.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy sets AmaZulu alight: ‘I’m just happy for the Zulu nation’ Soccer
  2. Heroic Kaizer Chiefs claw remarkable draw in Conakry to reach Champions League ... Soccer
  3. Ruthless Pirates make Al Ahli Benghazi walk the plank as they punish the Libyans Soccer
  4. Philippe Troussier and Carlos Queiroz tell Safa they want the Bafana Bafana ... Soccer
  5. Robert Marawa and that Chippa letter has Mzansi in its feels Soccer

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
X